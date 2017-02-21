Khaitan advises IFC on bond programme

Khaitan & Co acted as sole legal advisers to International Finance Corporation (IFC) in connection with the updating of the shelf document (valid for 1 year) for their INR 6,000 crore rupee “Maharaja” bond programme of IFC listed on the NSE in India.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused exclusively on the private sector in developing countries.

Manisha Shroff (Associate Partner), Krishnendu Sen (Senior Associate) and Nikita Nehriya (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.