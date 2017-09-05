Khaitan advises HUL in soap advert case

Khaitan & Co successfully represented Hindustan Unilever Limited (“HUL”) before the Bombay High Court in a disparagement matter restraining Patanjali Ayurved Limited (“Patanjali”) from telecasting or broadcasting or otherwise howsoever communicating to the public or publishing an advertisement in respect of its bathing soaps which disparages or denigrates the LIFEBUOY, LUX, DOVE, PEARS products of HUL.

Adheesh Nargolkar (Partner), Nishad Nadkarni (Associate Partner), Vaibhav Keni (Senior Associate) and Aishwarya Kane (Associate) represented HUL.