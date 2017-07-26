Khaitan advises Hitachi on OI deal

Khaitan & Co advised Hitachi High-Tech Corporation on the India law aspects in relation to acquisition of high-tech instruments business of Oxford Instruments plc, including acquisition of high-tech instruments business of Oxford Instruments India Private Limited, India for £80m.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation manufactures, sells, and services information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and eco friendly systems, other products, and financial services worldwide.

Zakir Merchant (Partner), Anshul Prakash (Partner) and Parag Bhide (Senior Associate) represented the client on the transaction.