Khaitan & Co has advised Hindalco Industries Limited in relation to its Qualified Institutions Placement. HIL is an industry leader in aluminium and copper and is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group.

The core transaction team included Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director); Ajay Bhargava (Partner), Abhimanyu Bhattacharya (Partner), Navodita Gupta (Associate) and Richa Yadav (Associate) with support from Aditya Cheriyan (Associate Partner) and Chirayu Chandani (Senior Associate).