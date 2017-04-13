Khaitan advises on HEG financing deal

Khaitan & Co advised Aditya Birla Finance Limited in its financing of approximately INR90 crores availed by HEG Limited to be utilised for its long term working capital requirements and partial refinancing of certain existing loans.

Aditya Birla is the NBFC arm of Aditya Financial Services Group, involved in providing specialised solution in the areas of capital market and corporate finance.

Manisha Shroff (Partner), Rolwine Alva (Senior Associate), Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate) and Abhay Agarwal (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.