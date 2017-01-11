Khaitan advises Haitong on sale of stake

Khaitan & Co advised Haitong International Securities Group Limited in relation to the sale of 100% stake in Haitong India held by Haitong Bank SA, Portugal to Haitong International Investment (Singapore) Pte for some U$13.77m.

The core Khaitan Corporate transaction team included Pooja Patel (Associate Partner), Shantanu Gupta (Senior Associate), and Pavi Jain (Associate) with assistance from Bijal Ajinkya (Partner) and Surajkumar Shetty (Senior Associate) on the tax aspects; Abir Sarkar (Associate) and Kamna Kumar (Associate) on the diligence assistance.