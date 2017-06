Khaitan & Co advised Grant Thornton India LLP in relation to an inter-corporate borrowing of $4.5m availed by Bristlecone Limited from its subsidiary in USA, Bristlecone Inc. for the purpose of repayment of its existing indebtedness. Grant

Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner), Ahana Sinha (Principal Associate) and Meenakshi Kurpad (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.