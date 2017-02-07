Khaitan advises Future Consumer on JV

Khaitan & Co advised Future Consumer Limited in relation to a 50:50 joint venture with Hain Tilda India Private Limited.

The core transaction team included Mehul Shah (Partner) and Danish Kazi (Principal Associate) with support from Anshuman Bharadwaj (Associate) on the corporate law aspects and Vinita Krishnan (Associate Director) on the Direct tax law aspects.

Future is India’s first sourcing-to-supermarket food company and is an integrated food and FMCG company with 27 brands in over 65 categories.