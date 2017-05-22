Khaitan advises Fosun on Delhivery investment

Khaitan & Co advised Fosun International in relation to its investment in Delhivery Private Limited by subscription to Series E Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares for a minority stake in Delhivery and acquisition of certain equity shares from existing shareholders of Delhivery.

Delhivery provides logistics services to customers largely comprising ecommerce companies.

The core transaction team included Bharat Anand (Partner); Nidhi Killawala (Senior Associate); Vrinda Agarwal (Senior Associate) with help on due diligence aspects from Aishwarya Nagpal (Senior Associate); Nitish Goel (Senior Associate); Charu Chitwan (Associate); Anish Jaipuriar (Associate) and Bharat Gupta (Associate). Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel) and Vidhi Kotak (Associate) advised on the Intellectual Property aspects of the transaction.