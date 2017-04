Khaitan & Co advised First Gulf Bank (FGB) in relation to its merger with National Bank of Abu Dhabi including the compliances under the Indian regulations that would need to be completed prior to the merger for enforcement of the existing Indian law governed securities created in favour of FGB by Indian borrowers/Indian parent companies, post the merger.

Devidas Banerji (Partner), Ahana Sinha (Principal Associate) and Juhi Bhat (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.