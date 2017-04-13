Khaitan advises on fintech investment

Khaitan & Co advised Perfios Software Solutions Private Limited in relation to series A investment by Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd through a primary acquisition of securities in Perfios as well as a secondary acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of Perfios.

Perfios is a new age Fintech company that provides innovative solutions in the personal finance and related areas.

Abhilekh Verma (Partner), Pallavi Thacholi (Senior Associate) and Prasad Subramanyan (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.