Khaitan advises Everstone on Rubicon shares buy

Khaitan & Co advised Everstone Capital Asia Pvt Ltd in relation to a primary and secondary acquisition of shares of Rubicon Research India Private Limited for some $32m (INR 220 crores). The secondary acquisition involved a purchase of shares by Everstone from two Kotak domestic entities, Kotak Employees Investment Trust (KEIT) and Kotak India Venture Fund I (KIVF) and one offshore entity Kotak India Venture (Offshore) Fund (KIVOF).

The client was represented by its in-house legal team, Raghavendra Hegde and Rupesh Mishra. The Khaitan & Co c ore Corporate transaction team was led by Bhavik Narsana (Partner); Vineet Shingal (Associate Partner); Namrata Mehta (Principal Associate); Tarunya Krishnan (Principal Associate); Kapish Mandhyan (Associate); Avantika Govil (Associate); Sagar B.M (Associate) and Kamna Kumar (Associate) with assistance from:

Banking aspects: Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner); Nikita Nehriya (Associate); Vijayraghavan (Associate) and Bidya Mohanty (Associate)

Real Estate aspects: Abhishek Sharma (Partner); Amit Wadhwani (Principal Associate); and Sneha Oak Joshi (Senior Associate)

Intellectual property aspects: Adheesh Nargolkar (Partner); Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel); Jahnvi Shah; Alisha Ganjawala (Senior Associate) and Nikhil Ranjan (Senior Associate)