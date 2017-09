Khaitan & Co advised Emerald Haven Realty Limited, the real estate venture of the TVS Group, (Emerald Haven) in relation to formation of a co-investment platform of INR 400 crores with ASK Property Investment Advisors Private Limited (ASK Property).

The platform will focus on making investments into residential projects in Bengaluru and Chennai.

The core transaction team comprised of Kartick Maheshwari (Partner), Divaspati Singh (Associate Partner) and Vidushi Gupta (Senior Associate).