Khaitan & Co has advised Dun & Bradstreet on the Indian leg of the transaction involving the 100% acquisition of Avention globally, including the Indian entity of Avention for $150m.

Dun & Bradstreet offers a wide range of solutions in the areas of Risk & Finance, Operations & Supply Chain, Sales & Marketing, Economy Analysis and Professional Growth.

Anshul Prakash (Associate Partner) and Parag Bhide (Senior Associate) represented the client on the transaction.