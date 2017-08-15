Khaitan advises Dixcy Textiles on Advent stake

Khaitan & Co advised Dixcy Textiles Private Limited in relation to the sale of significant ownership interest to Advent International. Dixcy Textiles is a leading Indian innerwear maker.

Advent has invested over $35bn across 41 countries in over 325 companies.

The core transaction team included Haigreve Khaitan (Senior Partner), Abhishek Sinha (Partner) and Abhishek Thanvi (Senior Associate) with assistance from Puneet Rathsharma (Associate). Adheesh Nargolkar (Partner) advised on the Intellectual Property aspects of the transaction.