Khaitan advises on debentures issue

Khaitan & Co acted as the transaction counsel and advised KEC International Limited (KEC), ICICI Bank and HDFC Asset Management Company Limited in relation to the issue of zero coupon listed non-convertible debentures aggregating to INR 250 crores ($36.5m approximately) in three series by way of private placement, secured by a first ranking charge on the movable and immovable assets of KEC. Advised KEC International Limited and HDFC Asset Management Company Limited on the repurchase of non-convertible debentures aggregating to INR 75 crores.

Shishir Mehta (Partner), Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate) and Ankit Chavan (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.