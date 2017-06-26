Khaitan advises DCB Bank on $59m shares placement

Khaitan & Co advised DCB Bank Limited in relation to its Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares for $59m. DCB Bank Limited is a new generation private sector bank with 262 branches across 18 states and 2 union territories.

Khaitan & Co acted as the legal counsel to the issue. Nikhilesh Panchal (Partner), Madhur Kohli (Associate Partner) Soumya Mohapatra (Principal Associate), Aayush Mohata (Senior Associate), Kamna Kumar (Associate) and Harsh Zaveri (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.