Khaitan advises Dalmia on Religare stake

Khaitan & Co advised the Dalmia group in relation to acquisition of 26% stake in Religare Health Insurance Company Limited. The Dalmia Group is acquiring the stake as part of the consortium of investors that is acquiring approximately 80% stake in Religare from Religare Enterprises Limited for $61m.

The Dalmia Bharat Group is engaged in cement, sugar, thermal power and other businesses.

The Core Corporate transaction team included Bharat Anand (Partner), Siddharth Sawhney (Senior Associate) and Sanchit Agarwal (Senior Associate) with assistance from Anuj Sah (Partner) and Rohan Singh (Senior Associate) on the Regulatory aspects and Kevin Peter (Senior Associate) on the Corporate aspects.