Khaitan advises CK Birla companies on JVs

Khaitan & Co advised CK Birla Group companies (ie AVTEC Limited and Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Limited) in relation to two joint ventures with Peugeot Citroen Automobiles SA for the manufacture of powertrains and vehicles in India.

AVTEC is one of the largest independent manufacturers of powertrain and precision-engineered products in India. It is a part of CK Birla Group – a leading global business house, with over 20,000 employees and a combined turnover of $1.6bn.

The Core Corporate team included Haigreve Khaitan (Partner), Bharat Anand (Partner), Kaushalya Shetty (Principal Associate), Sarthak Sarin (Senior Associate), Prakhar Bhardwaj (Associate), Satish Padhi (Associate), Divya Gupta (Associate) and Bharat Gupta (Associate) with assistance from: