Khaitan & Co advised Citibank Jersey Branch in relation to an external commercial borrowing facility availed by Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited for the purpose of financing capital expenditure for expansion of facilities at its plant at Vashi, Mumbai for $7.5m.

Devidas Banerji, (Partner), Soumava Chatterjee (Senior Associate) and Hemant Kothari (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.