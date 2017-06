Khaitan & Co advised Citibank Jersey Branch in relation to the external commercial borrowing facility of $11m granted to Aarti Industries Limited. Citibank NA, India is the consumer division of financial services multinational Citigroup.

Devidas Banerji (Partner), Soumava Chatterjee (Principal Associate) and Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.