Khaitan & Co advised Chryso Group in relation to the acquisition of Chryso India Private Limited by Cinven Partners LLP from LBO France. Headquartered in France, Chryso is a leading international producer of additives and admixtures which improve the performance of concrete and cement, and construction systems for the repair and maintenance of buildings.

Rabindra Jhunjhunwala (Partner), Pranay Bagdi (Senior Associate) and Arjun Bhagi (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.