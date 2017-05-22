Khaitan advises CESC on restructuring

Khaitan & Co advised Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited in relation to a proposed restructuring through a composite scheme of arrangement involving amalgamation, demerger and the reduction and cancellation of share capital.

The core transaction team included Haigreve Khaitan (Partner), Mehul Shah (Partner), Aayush Misra (Senior Associate), Sanket Shah (Associate) and Anshuman Bharadwaj (Associate). The following members advised on various other aspects of the transaction: