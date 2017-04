Khaitan & Co advised Centrum Financial Services Limited in relation to issue of Secured, Unlisted, Unrated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Principle Protected Market Linked Debentures in multiple series aggregating to an amount of INR20 crores.

Centrum Financial Services Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is registered with RBI as a non-deposit accepting, loan granting NBFC.

Manisha Shroff (Partner) and Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.