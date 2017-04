Khaitan & Co advised Centrum Capital Limited in relation to its issue of secured, unlisted, unrated, redeemable, non-convertible, principle protected market linked debentures – Type 1 in multiple series for an amount not exceeding INR25 crores. Centrum Capital Limited is an investment banking company.

Manisha Shroff (Partner)and Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.