Khaitan advises Capital International on Intas stake

Khaitan & Co advised Capital International on the acquisition of a 3% stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited from ChrysCapital.

Capital Group Private Markets is a US-based private equity firm with substantial holdings in emerging markets. Through six emerging markets private equity funds, they have invested over $5bn in more than 80 companies.

The core transaction team included Vinay Joy (Associate Partner), Arun Scaria (Principal Associate) and Aniruddha Basu (Associate ) with assistance from Sukhmani Singh (Associate) and Ratnavel Pandian (Associate) on the due-diligence aspects.