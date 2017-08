Khaitan & Co advised Aditya Birla Finance Limited in relation to a rupee term loan facility of INR247.27 crores availed by Jaigad PowerTransco Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited for the purpose of refinancing costs for development, construction and operation of two transmission lines.

Aditya Birla operates as a non-banking financial company in India.

Shishir Mehta (Partner) represented the client on the transaction.