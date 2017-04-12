Khaitan advises on bank bonds issue

Khaitan & Co advised Kotak Mahindra Bank (Arranger) on various aspects of the debut issue of non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel III Compliant, Tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to a total issue size of INR500 crores by Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited (J & K Bank) on a private placement basis through e-bidding mechanism for augmenting Tier II Capital.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is an Indian private sector bank headquartered in Mumbai. J&K Bank functions as a universal bank in Jammu & Kashmir and as a specialised bank in the rest of the country.

Manisha Shroff (Partner), Vaibhav Mittal (Principal Associate), Rolwine Alva (Senior Associate) and Dhwani Shah (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.