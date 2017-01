Khaitan & Co advised Bank of Baroda in relation to a term loan facility of INR 500 crores ($73m approximately) extended to Raghuleela Builders Private Limited for the purpose of part-financing of construction of a commercial real estate project situated at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner), Rajeev Vidhani (Principal Associate), Nikita Nehriya (Associate) and Dhwani Shah (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.