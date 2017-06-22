Khaitan advises Awfis on investment

Khaitan & Co advised Awfis Space Solutions Private and The Three Sisters: Institutional Office in relation to investment by SCI Investments V, an affiliate of Sequoia Capital in issued and paid-up share capital of Awfis Space through a series of primary and secondary transactions.

Awfis Space Solutions Private Limited is an Indian company engaged in the business of (a) providing physical, co-working spaces (general and premium categories) under various formats in top tier cities in India; and (b) providing an online market place to search, book, and rent commercial office and commercial meeting spaces (owned and third party) across top cities in India.

Vineet Shingal (Partner); Tanushree Bhuwalka (Senior Associate) and Nidhi Modani (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.