Khaitan advises on Apollo Tyres issuance

Khaitan & Co advised Apollo Tyres and Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bankand Standard Chartered Bankas transaction counsel in relation to issuance of listed non-convertible debentures aggregating to $70m by way of private placement, in series, secured by a first pari passu charge on the Issuer’s tangible movable fixed assets.

Khaitan & Co acted as the sole transaction counsel on the transaction. Manisha Shroff (Partner), Madhuparna Dasgupta (Principal Associate) and Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate) led the transaction.