Khaitan advises Altico Puneville development

Khaitan & Co advised Altico Capital India Private Limited on financing the construction and development costs of the residential project named ‘Puneville’ being developed by Benchmark Realty LLP (of the Pharande Group) having a total saleable area of at least 20,34,638sq ft at Pune for some $25.65m.

Altico Capital India Private Limited is Clearwater Capital’s rebranded India credit platform focusing on high yield asset-backed credit strategies. The firm has raised substantial capital from world class shareholders and is committing capital to liquidity starved Indian companies.

Manisha Shroff (Associate Partner), Krishnendu Sen (Senior Associate), Nikita Nehriya (Associate), Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate) and Meenakshi Kurpad (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.