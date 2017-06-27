Khaitan advises on $10.5m facility to CG International

Khaitan & Co has advised Standard Chartered Bank in relation to an uncommitted facility of $10.5m extended to CG International B.V. secured by a corporate guarantee from CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (formerly known as Crompton Greaves Limited).

Standard Chartered PLC is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London.

Devidas Banerji (Partner), Ahana Sinha (Principal Associate) and Nikita Nehriya (Senior Associate) represented the client on the transaction.