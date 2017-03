Khaitan & Co acted as the deal counsel for Varroc Engineering Private Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited in relation to issue of rated, secured, unlisted, redeemable, taxable non-convertible debentures aggregating to $12m approximately by Varroc Engineering Private Limited (Issuer) to Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Arranger).

Manisha Shroff (Associate Partner); Oindrila Bhowmik (Associate); Ankit Chavan (Associate) and Meenakshi Kurpad (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.