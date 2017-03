Khaitan & Co acted as the domestic legal counsel to the Government of India in relation to the offer for sale of equity shares of MOIL Limited representing 10% of its paid-up share capital for $72m.

The core transaction team included Sharad Vaid (Partner), Shilpi Jain, (Counsel), and Hirak Mukhopadhyay (Associate). The deal team also included Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director) and Madhur Kohli (Associate Partner).