Ogier counsel Katherine Neal has been shortlisted for a Citywealth Powerwomen award in the “Woman of the Year – Business Growth” category.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- RBS settles £700m Libor battle with property tycoon
- Hill Dickinson to open in Leeds with Capsticks partner hire
- Brick Court senior clerks to step down after 50 years at the Bar
- Penningtons Manches posts double-digit revenue hike in record year
- Gibson Dunn and Kirkland finance duo exit to DLA Piper
- UK Government drops seven firms from finance roster
- A&O and Mishcon on call in Lloyds £1m bonus dispute
- The 60 second interview: Forget the competition and start partnering with clients
- The 60 second interview: Technology isn’t the answer to everything
- Five-strong team exits ahead of Norton Rose merger
- Commented
- Recent
- Hengeler suffers rare partner exit to Milbank
- UK Government drops seven firms from finance roster
- UK 200 – Winners and losers revealed
- Linklaters client Arcadia strikes £30m deal with BHS liquidators
- Bär & Karrer advises Temasek on sale of Dufry stake
- Katherine Neal shortlisted for Powerwomen Award
- Gowling WLG helps Conygar on portfolio sale
- Gowling WLG advises Brockton on retail parks sale
- Ashurst hires Bakers finance trio in Germany
- Freshfields in pole position as AA launches panel review