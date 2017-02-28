Karanović & Nikolić shortlisted for IFLR’s Deal Of The Year

Karanović & Nikolić has been shortlisted by IFLR for “Deal of the Year” in the Project Finance category for our assistance in the SASA mine refinancing project in Macedonia.

Together with colleagues from Mayer Brown we assisted a group of lenders including Societe Generale, London Branch, Investec Bank and Ohridska Banka AD Skopje on the transaction for financing the SASA mine.

Local-qualified lawyers, in co-operation with Karanović & Nikolić, acting as local adviser, provided support including preparation of a limited due diligence report, review of financial documents, drafting and execution of security documents, and advice on all matters related to the transaction.