Karanović & Nikolić advised River Styxx Capital on the acquisition of Telenor Banka. The companies signed an agreement by which the Bulgaria-based investment fund will acquire 85% of Telenor’s shares in the Serbian online bank.

The Karanović & Nikolić team – led by Darko Jovanović, Ivan Nonković and Mina Srecković – performed the due diligence of Telenor Banka, as well as structuring of the transaction, drafting and negotiating the transaction documents.