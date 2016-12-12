Karanović & Nikolić advises Affidea in opening Serbia’s first foreign hospital

Karanović & Nikolić provided complete legal support to Affidea, a largest European medical service provider with respect to opening the first foreign hospital located in Belgrade. Our services consisted of extensive regulatory and corporate advice related to formation and start of operations of Affidea`s first hospital in Serbia.

Affidea is one of the largest healthcare investors and operates over 180 Diagnostic and Cancer Treatment Centers in 15 countries across Europe. The company employs over 3,500 medical professionals, of which more than 680 are medical doctors.

The Karanović & Nikolić team was led by Partner, Marjan Poljak and consisted of Senior Associates, Ana Stanković and Nebojša Lukač.