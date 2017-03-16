Kamil Blažek speaks at ‘Czech Energy Industry and its Challenges’

Kamil Blažek, Partner, head of the firmwide Infrastructure sector and of the Czech Energy & Infrastructure practice, spoke at the conference “Energy Industry Developments in the Czech Republic and CEE in 2017” in Brno, the Czech Republic.

His presentation focused on current issues regarding state aid notifications to the European Commission with respect to Czech renewable resources, subsidies and subsidies for co-generation power plants. These issues are particularly relevant when considering that at the end of 2017 the European Commission will issue its notification decision for renewables to 2012, and the Czech government will have to re-evaluate and re-assess state aid and subsidies.