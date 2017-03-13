Justin Lee Collins paid libel damages by The Sun

Justin Lee Collins, the English radio host and television presenter, is to receive libel damages following an apology published by The Sun Newspaper last weekend in connection with an article they published about him last summer.

The Sun quite wrongly claimed that Justin Lee Collins had been sacked from his job at internet radio station Fubar because he had behaved in a sexist way towards his female co-workers.

The Sun has accepted that there is no truth to this allegation.

Justin Lee Collins’ lawyer, Alex Cochrane of leading media and privacy law firm Collyer Bristow, said: “The article published by The Sun made a very serious allegation about my client that was entirely false. I am happy to say that The Sun has now apologised to Justin Lee Collins and agreed to pay him libel damages and his legal costs.”

Collyer Bristow acting for Justin Lee Collins issued a claim against The Sun for damages for libel in October 2016. Justin Lee Collins was represented by Alex Cochrane and Nichola Leach of Collyer Bristow and William Bennett of 5RB.

The apology reads (full text from The Sun on 4 March 2017): “In an article “Airwave goodbye to JLC” (17 May 2016) we mistakenly said that Justin Lee Collins had been sacked from his job at internet radio station Fubar because he had behaved in a sexist way towards his female co-workers. We wish to make clear that JLC did not behave in this way and has not been sacked from Fubar. We apologise to JLC and have agreed to pay him damages”.