Jonas Hankin QC prosecutes Kidderminster murder trial

Jonas Hankin QC has been instructed to prosecute Henry Jones, 22, for the murder of Mark Beresford, 55. An argument ensued after Jones discovered that Mr Beresford had informed their landlord that Jones was unable to pay bills after losing his job.

Jones attacked Mr Beresford, rendering him unconscious, but claimed he was acting in self-defense. Prosecuting, Mr Hankin said Jones had evolved his self-defense story in order to justify his actions, as Mr Beresford suffered more injuries than could be accounted for.

Mr Beresford was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and was taken off life support the following day.