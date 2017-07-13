Jonas Hankin QC prosecutes high-profile baby murder trial

Jonas Hankin QC of No5 Barristers’ Chambers was Prosecution Leading Counsel in a high profile baby murder trial this week, at which the defendant suddenly changed her plea to guilty.

Young mother Cody-Anne Jackson had denied smothering her toddler daughter Macey, insisting she died from natural causes. But two pathologists told Stafford Crown Court that Macey was most likely to have died after being smothered or having pressure applied to her neck.

As Jackson’s defence team began to put forward her case, the 20-year-old dramatically changed her plea to guilty. She will be sentenced on July 27.