Jonas Hankin QC has been instructed to prosecute on the case of James Brindley, 26, who died after being stabbed in the heart on 23 June.

Two males, aged 20 and 17 have been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett, from the West Midlands Police homicide team, said: “Although we have made two arrests we are still asking people to come forward with any information they have, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

