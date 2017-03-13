Jersey – benefits of share transfer vs flying freehold

Ogier’s first quarterly property law clinic of 2017 with the Jersey Estate Agents’ Association focused on the differences in share transfer and flying freehold transactions.

The event offered estate agents the chance to get an expert view on issues affecting transactions and the general property market from the firm’s Property Law team.

Partner Julie Melia, senior conveyancer Jonathan Dauny and conveyancer Anna Carter gave a presentation on share transfer and flying freehold transactions and fielded questions from the audience of around 20 JEAA members.

Issues covered included the importance of having company records up to date for share transfer transactions, occupancy restrictions in terms of age, children or pets, fire certification and the My Deposits scheme