Jenny Hardy, Gowling WLG’s Strategic Development director, has been listed on Timewise’s Power Part-Time List. Jenny is now the fourth woman at Gowling WLG to have been named, following partners Sue Dearden, Sarah Sasse and Davinia Gransbury in 2015, 2014 and 2013 respectively.

As well as identifying and delivering opportunities for strategic growth in the UK and internationally, Jenny has overall responsibility for business development and is a member of the firm’s International Board.