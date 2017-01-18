James Warlick joins Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners in Washington DC

Ambassador James B Warlick has joined Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners’ team in Washington DC starting from January 17, 2017 as a non-lawyer Partner and Senior Policy Adviser. He will be responsible for working with US and international clients, development of strategic client relationships, legislation and public policy.

Warlick worked for the US Department of State for more than 30 years. He is one of the most respected senior diplomats, with decades of experience.

He is a graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. He brings unique policy expertise and hands-on knowledge to clients who seek strategic advice and vision.