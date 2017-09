No5’s Philip Rule, an English barrister and also an attorney at law in Grand Cayman, is representing a client of Samson Law Associates in the Cayman Islands who is being reported to be Jamaica’s most wanted man, and being sought for an allegation of murder in Jamaica.

