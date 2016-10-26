Lord Clement-Jones steps down as DLA London head

Liberal Democrat peer Tim Clement-Jones has announced he will step down from his role as DLA Piper’s London managing partner in January.

Clement-Jones has led DLA’s London office for the last six years after spending ten years as co-chairman of the firm’s government affairs practice.

Corporate partner Tom Heylen will replace Clement-Jones as London head next year. Heylen has sat on DLA’s board for the last four years and is experienced in advising on international mergers and acquisitions.

His clients include Amazon.com, Aegis Group, Jones Lang Lasalle, Lend Lease and Sun Capital.

Heylen said: “My primary focus will be promoting collaboration and team work, not only within the London office but between London and the rest of the world. We must ensure that we continuously improve the level of service we give our clients to help them achieve their business aims. Recruiting and developing talent and promoting diversity will be a crucial part of this.”

Clement-Jones will continue to work at DLA as a partner within the firm’s government affairs team. He will also support the business on Brexit-related issues and act as an ambassador for the firm in London.

DLA’s UK managing partner Sandra Wallace said that Clement-Jones had been “instrumental in shaping the London office into what we see today”.

Wallace became the first person based outside of London to hold the position of UK managing partner at DLA since its merger with US firm Piper Rudnick. She took up the role last August, replacing Mark O’Conor.