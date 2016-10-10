CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang: No plan, no problem

By

Now the merger is in the open, what do CMS senior partner Penelope Warne, Nabarro senior partner Ciaran Carvalho and Olswang CEO Paul Stevens have to say?

10 Oct 2016: Nabarro and Olswang to disappear as CMS merger confirmed

Premium content

This article is only available to subscribers.

View our subscription options

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 