CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang: No plan, no problem

Now the merger is in the open, what do CMS senior partner Penelope Warne, Nabarro senior partner Ciaran Carvalho and Olswang CEO Paul Stevens have to say?
10 Oct 2016: Nabarro and Olswang to disappear as CMS merger confirmed
Now the merger is in the open, what do CMS senior partner Penelope Warne, Nabarro senior partner Ciaran Carvalho and Olswang CEO Paul Stevens have to say?
10 Oct 2016: Nabarro and Olswang to disappear as CMS merger confirmed
This article is only available to subscribers.
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com